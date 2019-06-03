Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gately Funeral Home
79 West Foster Street
Melrose, MA 02176
781-665-1949
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Gately Funeral Home
79 West Foster Street
Melrose, MA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Most Blessed Sacrament Church
1155 Main St.
Wakefield, MA
View Map
Interment
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
11:15 AM
Wyoming Cemetery
205 Sylvan Street
Melrose, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JEAN CONN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JEAN MARIE (MONAHAN) CONN

Obituary Condolences Flowers

JEAN MARIE (MONAHAN) CONN Obituary
CONN, Jean Marie (Monahan) Of Saugus, formerly of Melrose, June 1, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Donald L. Conn. Loving mother of Donald L. Conn, Jr. & April of Melrose, Sue M. Hamilton & Matthew of Tewksbury, Andrew J. Conn & Sharon of Marshfield, Jeffrey M. Conn & Candice of Wake Forest, NC, and the late Stephen Conn. Sister of the late Richard Monahan. Cherished grandmother of Donald L., III & Emily R. Conn, Meghan & Alex Hamilton, Andrew J., Jr., Stephen, Daniel & Sarah Conn and Rachel & Julia Conn. Visitation will be held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., MELROSE, on Thursday, June 6, 2019, from 4:00-7:00PM. Funeral procession from Gately Funeral Home on Friday morning, June 7th, at 9:00AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Most Blessed Sacrament Church, 1155 Main St., Wakefield at 10:00AM. Interment at Wyoming Cemetery in Melrose. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited to attend. Memorial contributions may be made in Jean's name to the Society of the Holy Child Jesus, 1341 Montgomery Ave., Rosemont, PA 19010. For obituary, directions or to send a message of condolence please visit www.gatelyfh.com Gately Funeral Home

781-665-1949

Family Owned Since 1889
Published in The Boston Globe on June 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now