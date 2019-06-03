|
CONN, Jean Marie (Monahan) Of Saugus, formerly of Melrose, June 1, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Donald L. Conn. Loving mother of Donald L. Conn, Jr. & April of Melrose, Sue M. Hamilton & Matthew of Tewksbury, Andrew J. Conn & Sharon of Marshfield, Jeffrey M. Conn & Candice of Wake Forest, NC, and the late Stephen Conn. Sister of the late Richard Monahan. Cherished grandmother of Donald L., III & Emily R. Conn, Meghan & Alex Hamilton, Andrew J., Jr., Stephen, Daniel & Sarah Conn and Rachel & Julia Conn. Visitation will be held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., MELROSE, on Thursday, June 6, 2019, from 4:00-7:00PM. Funeral procession from Gately Funeral Home on Friday morning, June 7th, at 9:00AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Most Blessed Sacrament Church, 1155 Main St., Wakefield at 10:00AM. Interment at Wyoming Cemetery in Melrose. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited to attend. Memorial contributions may be made in Jean's name to the Society of the Holy Child Jesus, 1341 Montgomery Ave., Rosemont, PA 19010. For obituary, directions or to send a message of condolence please visit www.gatelyfh.com Gately Funeral Home
