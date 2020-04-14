|
DOYLE, Jean Marie (Bartlett) Formerly of Westwood and Jamaica Plain, died April 9th at Newton-Wellesley Hospital after a brief battle with ovarian cancer. She was 69. Jean was a graduate of the Newton-Wellesley Hospital School of Nursing and had a several decade career as a registered nurse, working most recently at BU Medical Center. She was predeceased by her parents, Roy and Margaret Bartlett, and is remembered by her son Thomas (Ty) Doyle of Attleboro, daughter Kaylan Doyle of North Attleboro, sister Joyce Celli of Eastham, brother James Bartlett of Lynnfield and numerous nieces and nephews. She will be laid to rest at Westwood Cemetery in Westwood, MA.
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 15, 2020