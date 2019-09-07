|
FRENCH, Jean Marie (Sullivan) Bard College professor, 82, died on May 2, 2019. She taught Medieval and Renaissance art at Bard from 1971-2011. Born to Daniel J. and Marion (Larkin) Sullivan, French was raised in Stoughton, MA. She attended Archbishop Williams High School, earned an English B.A. from Seton Hill College, and a French Literature M.A. and Art History Ph.D. from Cornell University. Daughter Alexis French, son Christian French, brother Daniel J. Sullivan and sister Mary Jane Sullivan Smith predeceased her. Survivors include brothers artist David of Andover, MA and James Sullivan of Almont, CO, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her life will be celebrated September 29 at Bard College, Annandale-on-Hudson, NY. Donations: www.annandaleonline.org/giving, reference Jean M. French Travel Award.
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 8, 2019