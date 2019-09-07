Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for JEAN FRENCH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JEAN MARIE (SULLIVAN) FRENCH

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JEAN MARIE (SULLIVAN) FRENCH Obituary
FRENCH, Jean Marie (Sullivan) Bard College professor, 82, died on May 2, 2019. She taught Medieval and Renaissance art at Bard from 1971-2011. Born to Daniel J. and Marion (Larkin) Sullivan, French was raised in Stoughton, MA. She attended Archbishop Williams High School, earned an English B.A. from Seton Hill College, and a French Literature M.A. and Art History Ph.D. from Cornell University. Daughter Alexis French, son Christian French, brother Daniel J. Sullivan and sister Mary Jane Sullivan Smith predeceased her. Survivors include brothers artist David of Andover, MA and James Sullivan of Almont, CO, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her life will be celebrated September 29 at Bard College, Annandale-on-Hudson, NY. Donations: www.annandaleonline.org/giving, reference Jean M. French Travel Award.
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JEAN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.