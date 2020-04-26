|
LeBLANC, Jean Marie A lifelong Stoneham resident, April 24. Loving mother of Beverly A. Sullivan of Woburn, Jon P. Barstow & wife Susan Belanich of Westford, Gregory R. Barstow & wife Stephanie of Boston, and Andrea B. Andrews & husband Mark of Saugus. Sister of Marilyn Testa & her late husband Robert of North Reading and the late Lorraine Prive & her late husband Andrew. Cherished grandmother of Casey, Molly, & Tyler Sullivan, Ciara & Sarah Barstow, and Connor & Aidan Andrews. Also survived by a great-grandchild, Beau, as well as several nieces and nephews. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Funeral Services will be private. Arrangements in the care of the McDonald-Finnegan Funeral Home, STONEHAM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. For obit/guestbook, www.mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 28, 2020