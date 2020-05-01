|
|
MATTUCHIO, Jean Marie (Petrillo) Formerly of Everett, April 29. Beloved daughter of the late Albert and Carmela Petrillo. Dear and devoted mother of Robert Mattuchio and his wife, Deborah of Derry, NH, Michelle McCall and her husband, Michael of TX and Lori Cerasuolo of Fitchburg. Sister of Albert Petrillo of Cambridge, Elizabeth Ricci of Melrose, twin sister Joanne Buonapane of Saugus and John Petrillo of Wakefield. Also survived by 5 loving grandchildren. Due to the current restrictions place on all of us because of COVID-19, services will held privately for the immediate family. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Jean's memory to the MSSociety.org would be sincerely appreciated. Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home Everett 617.387.3120
Published in The Boston Globe on May 3, 2020