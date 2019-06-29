VANNELLI, Jean Marie Of Braintree, returned to her heavenly home on June 27, 2019, surrounded by her loving family, after a courageous fight with a brief illness, at the age of 46. She was cherished by her family, and their collective faith in God supported her in her struggle and ultimately gave her peace.



Jean Marie was born to Joe and Jean Vannelli on April 9, 1973. Jean Marie was the youngest of four. She leaves behind her parents, Joseph and Jean Vannelli of Braintree, MA, sister, Laurie (Vannelli) Coscia and her husband Michael, their children, Michael and Jacqueline of Scituate, MA, her brother, Joseph Vannelli and his wife Patricia (Hurley) and their children, Joseph and David, of Braintree, MA, and her brother, Paul Vannelli and his wife Diana (Capone) and their daughter, Mia, of Braintree, MA. She was adored by Kay and Paul Madden, Grace, and Joe McKenna, John and Joan Spillane, Frank and Luella Browning, Audrey and Peter DiFronzo, and Michael and Rita Vannelli and many cousins and friends.



In her early years, Jean Marie was very active participating in many community programs and events for her age group, including bowling, Special Olympics, her Junior and Senior proms, as well as receiving an award for Most Courageous Student at Braintree High School. Jean Marie lived a full life in spite of her physical limitations. She loved murder mysteries and strawberry shakes. Jean Marie was included in all family events; in fact, she was the center of attention, the family foundation, the glue that held it all together.



Jean Marie attended the South Shore ARC for many years. Learning, growing and participating with the most wonderful group of staff and lifelong friends. The ARC was such a constant in Jean Marie's life and a place for her to thrive and achieve. Our family could not be more grateful for the directors and staff at the ARC. We feel truly blessed to have had access to a program with such heart, such depth and a sense of security.



In her later years, Jean Marie had the good fortune of spending time with the Senior Crowd who loved her and included her in their daily lives, from lunches to bingo, movies and more.



It is no secret that Jean Marie was most cherished by her mother, Jean. Jean Marie was a blessing to her mother. They had so much unconditional love and joy for one another. They enriched each other's lives with a love so deep it cannot be described. No task was too much. The word "burden" was not in her vocabulary. Even during her illness and many nights at the hospital, they could not be apart from one another. Our family would like to thank the staff at the Critical Care Unit at South Shore Hospital for the compassion and dedication to Jean Marie and our family during a very difficult time in our lives.



Jeannie was a gift from God, filling our lives with an abundance of joy. She will be dearly missed by her loved ones and all that knew her. We celebrate the fact that she is at peace with God.



Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a Visitation period on Tuesday, July 2nd, from 8:30-10:00 AM in the Cartwright-Venuti Funeral Home, 845 Washington St., BRAINTREE. A Funeral Mass will be Celebrated at 10:30 AM in St. Thomas More Church, 55 Commercial St., Braintree. Burial will follow in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Arc of the South Shore, 371 River Street, Weymouth, MA 02191, , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or to the , 51 Blossom St., Boston, MA 02114.



