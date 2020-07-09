Boston Globe Obituaries
Douglass Funeral Home - Lexington
51 Worthen Road
Lexington, MA 02421
781-862-1800
Graveside service
Monday, Jul. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
Westview Cemetery
520 Bedford St
Lexington, MA
View Map
McCARTHY, Jean (Macaulay) Of Waltham, formerly of Lexington, July 7, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Michael J. McCarthy. Loving mother of Steven McCarthy and his wife Paula of Waltham and the late Ronald McCarthy and his wife Marianne of Groton. Devoted sister of the late Marion Ranstrom of West Springfield. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Kristen Walsh of Waltham and Brendan McCarthy of New York and her great-grandson, Ryan Walsh of Waltham. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews and their families.

Jean was a graduate of Sargent College at Boston University and loved reading, gardening and studying French. She and her husband Michael enjoyed traveling throughout Europe, especially Paris.

A Graveside Service will be held Monday, July 13, at Westview Cemetery, 520 Bedford St., Lexington at 11am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Donations in her memory may be made to the . Lexington 781-862-1800

www.douglassfh.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 10, 2020
