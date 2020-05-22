|
MERLIN, Jean Age 95, of Lynn, passed away on May 19, 2020. Born in Arcahaie, Haiti on June 24, 1924 to his beloved parents the late Prinvilus Mellon and Emerante (Pierre) Mellon. He was the cherished husband of the late Merle Anderson-Merlin. Jean was a conscientious and diligent worker for Carney Hospital as a kitchen supervisor for 25 years before his retirement in 1994. In his retirement, you could find him taking long peaceful walks. He will always be remembered for his perseverance, honesty and his unconditional loved that he shared with his family. Jean is survived by his adoring son Ernest Merlin and his wife Angeles Merlin, and his two adoring and doting grandchildren Malorry and Ange Merlin. Jean was predeceased by his two siblings Andre and Chartable Mellon. Visiting Hours: Visiting hours for Jean will be held on Monday, May 25, 2020 from 4:00-8:00pm at the Cuffe-McGinn Funeral Home, 157 Maple Street, LYNN. Funeral services will be held privately at a late date. To share a memory or leave online condolences, please visit www.cuffemcginn.com Cuffe-McGinn Funeral Home 157 Maple St, Lynn www.cuffemcginn.com
