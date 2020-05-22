Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cuffe-McGinn Funeral Home
157 Maple Street
Lynn, MA 01904
(781) 599-3901
Visitation
Monday, May 25, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Cuffe-McGinn Funeral Home
157 Maple Street
Lynn, MA 01904
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JEAN MERLIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JEAN MERLIN


1924 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JEAN MERLIN Obituary
MERLIN, Jean Age 95, of Lynn, passed away on May 19, 2020. Born in Arcahaie, Haiti on June 24, 1924 to his beloved parents the late Prinvilus Mellon and Emerante (Pierre) Mellon. He was the cherished husband of the late Merle Anderson-Merlin. Jean was a conscientious and diligent worker for Carney Hospital as a kitchen supervisor for 25 years before his retirement in 1994. In his retirement, you could find him taking long peaceful walks. He will always be remembered for his perseverance, honesty and his unconditional loved that he shared with his family. Jean is survived by his adoring son Ernest Merlin and his wife Angeles Merlin, and his two adoring and doting grandchildren Malorry and Ange Merlin. Jean was predeceased by his two siblings Andre and Chartable Mellon. Visiting Hours: Visiting hours for Jean will be held on Monday, May 25, 2020 from 4:00-8:00pm at the Cuffe-McGinn Funeral Home, 157 Maple Street, LYNN. Funeral services will be held privately at a late date. To share a memory or leave online condolences, please visit www.cuffemcginn.com Cuffe-McGinn Funeral Home 157 Maple St, Lynn www.cuffemcginn.com

View the online memorial for Jean MERLIN
Published in The Boston Globe on May 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JEAN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cuffe-McGinn Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -