Services
Folsom Funeral Service
87 Milton St
Dedham, MA 02026
(781) 326-0022
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Folsom Funeral Service
87 Milton St
Dedham, MA 02026
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Folsom Funeral Service
87 Milton St
Dedham, MA 02026
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
8:00 AM
Folsom Funeral Service
87 Milton St
Dedham, MA 02026
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Susanna's Church
262 Needham St.
Dedham, MA
JEAN N. (JORDAN) BARRETT

JEAN N. (JORDAN) BARRETT Obituary
BARRETT, Jean N. (Jordan) Of Dedham, Aug 18. Beloved wife of the late Norman R. Barrett, and dear mother of Linda B. Bowser of Dedham, Nancy B. King of Upper Arlington, OH, and William N. Barrett of Westwood. Loving grandmother of Caroline K. Willson, Jordan R. King, and Alexander W. Barrett, and proud great-grandmother of Charles, Margaret, and Peter. Dear sister of the late Albert, Edward W., and Paul Jordan, Marguerite Sutton, and Evelyn Connolly. Visiting Hours Friday, 2-4 & 7-9 pm at the Folsom Funeral Home, 87 Milton St., DEDHAM. Relatives and friends are invited to gather at the funeral home starting at 8 am Saturday, and proceed with us to St. Susanna's Church, 262 Needham St., Dedham, for Jean's Funeral Mass at 9 am. Interment will follow in Brookdale Cemetery, Dedham. For directions, obituary and guestbook please visit website. Folsom Funeral Home www.folsomfuneral.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 21, 2019
