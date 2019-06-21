McAULIFFE, Jean O'Neil (Geneo) Who has died, aged 91, was a championship amateur golfer and a Commissioner of the Cape Cod Mosquito Control Project. She was known for her enthusiastic personality and competitive spirit.



Geneo McAuliffe was born in Boston, MA, on October 8, 1927, and raised in West Roxbury, MA and Brookline, MA. She died peacefully on June 20, 2019, where she lived in Falmouth, MA. Previously, she made a home and raised a family in Wellesley, MA.



She was the daughter of the late Eugene Everett O'Neil, a surgeon, and Alice Reardon O'Neil, an equestrian. She is predeceased by her husband, Edward Joseph McAuliffe, her sister, Nancy O'Neil Sachtjen and her granddaughter, Casey Toolin McAuliffe.



She is survived by her sister, Alice Reardon O'Neil of Boston, her sons, Edward Anthony of Brookline, MA, Eugene Everett of Beverly, MA, and Mark James of Falmouth, MA, and her granddaughters, Erin Lynn, Katherine Marie, Lindsay Toolin, and Darcy Caroline.



Geneo McAuliffe was a lifelong passionate athlete, excelling in several sports, especially golf. She competed in the US Women's Open Championship, won the Women's Eastern Amateur Championship and held many other amateur championship titles. She was actively involved in all aspects of golf.



Visiting Hours will be held from 4-7 pm, Thursday, June 27, at Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 475 Main Street, FALMOUTH, MA. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10am on Friday, June 28, at Saint Joseph Church, 33 Millfield Street, Woods Hole, MA. Burial will follow at 12:30pm at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne.



In lieu of flowers, please make gifts in memory of Geneo McAuliffe to the Francis Ouimet Scholarship Fund, www.ouimet.org



