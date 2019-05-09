CANTY, Jean O. (Rice) Of Burlington, formerly of Medford, May 9. Beloved wife of the late James J. Loving mother of Linda Clement of Burlington, LuAnne Canty of Burlington, Lisa Morande & her husband Frank of Billerica, Lori Surdam & her husband Steven of Billerica, Lynette Clement of Billerica, Lorraine Canty of Burlington, and Lizbeth Shea & her husband Shawn of Billerica. Sister of the late Marilyn Duncan. Proud grandmother of Michele Henderson, Jodi Boucher, Erin Clement, James Clement, Jr., Richard Clement, Jr. & his wife Kerri, Kelly Clement, Danielle Dolan & her husband Jack, Shawn Shea, Sheree Emmons & her husband Nick, and Shawna Morande. Great-grandmother of Isabella Henderson, Kenadie, Cameron, & Shea Dolan, Conor Boucher, and Delaney Clement. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, and friends. A Visitation will be held at the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St., BURLINGTON (exit 34 off Rt. 128/95, Woburn side) on Sunday, May 12 from 5-8 p.m. Funeral Services will be held at the Sullivan Funeral Home on Monday, May 13 at 11 a.m. Services will conclude with a burial in Chestnut Hill Cemetery, Burlington. Memorials in Jean's name may be made to the BHS Athletic Booster Club, P.O. Box 220, Burlington, MA 01803. For directions obituary & online guestbook see sullivanfuneralhome.net Published in The Boston Globe on May 10, 2019