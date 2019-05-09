Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home Inc
43 Winn Street
Burlington, MA 01803
(781) 272-0050
JEAN O. (RICE) CANTY

JEAN O. (RICE) CANTY Obituary
CANTY, Jean O. (Rice) Of Burlington, formerly of Medford, May 9. Beloved wife of the late James J. Loving mother of Linda Clement of Burlington, LuAnne Canty of Burlington, Lisa Morande & her husband Frank of Billerica, Lori Surdam & her husband Steven of Billerica, Lynette Clement of Billerica, Lorraine Canty of Burlington, and Lizbeth Shea & her husband Shawn of Billerica. Sister of the late Marilyn Duncan. Proud grandmother of Michele Henderson, Jodi Boucher, Erin Clement, James Clement, Jr., Richard Clement, Jr. & his wife Kerri, Kelly Clement, Danielle Dolan & her husband Jack, Shawn Shea, Sheree Emmons & her husband Nick, and Shawna Morande. Great-grandmother of Isabella Henderson, Kenadie, Cameron, & Shea Dolan, Conor Boucher, and Delaney Clement. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, and friends. A Visitation will be held at the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St., BURLINGTON (exit 34 off Rt. 128/95, Woburn side) on Sunday, May 12 from 5-8 p.m. Funeral Services will be held at the Sullivan Funeral Home on Monday, May 13 at 11 a.m. Services will conclude with a burial in Chestnut Hill Cemetery, Burlington. Memorials in Jean's name may be made to the BHS Athletic Booster Club, P.O. Box 220, Burlington, MA 01803. For directions obituary & online guestbook see sullivanfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on May 10, 2019
