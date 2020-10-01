1/
JEAN P. LAVANCHY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JEAN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LAVANCHY, Jean P. Of Hanover and Naples, FL, passed peacefully on Sept. 30th, surrounded by his loving family at the age of 89. Beloved husband of Beverly (Staples) of 68 years. Devoted father of Steven Lavanchy of Weymouth, Susan Goudreau and her husband Ray of Marshfield, David Lavanchy and his wife Margaret of Eastman, Beth Allard and her husband Mike of Franklin, Gene Lavanchy and his wife Anne Marie of Walpole, and the late Robert Lavanchy and his surviving wife Becky of New Mexico. Cherished brother of Barbara Smith of Boston, Allen Lavanchy of Brewster, and the late Marguerite and Charles Lavanchy. Loving "Grampy" of 14 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren and also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, in-laws and friends. All Services will be private, at family's request. All donations in Jean's memory can be made to Massachusetts Down's Syndrome Congress, www.mdsc.org Jean was a proud Korean War Army Veteran. For online guestbook, please visit thomasfuneralhomes.com Alexander F. Thomas & Sons FH

Walpole 508-668-0154



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Alexander F. Thomas & Sons Funeral Home
45 Common Street
Walpole, MA 02081
(508) 668-0154
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved