LAVANCHY, Jean P. Of Hanover and Naples, FL, passed peacefully on Sept. 30th, surrounded by his loving family at the age of 89. Beloved husband of Beverly (Staples) of 68 years. Devoted father of Steven Lavanchy of Weymouth, Susan Goudreau and her husband Ray of Marshfield, David Lavanchy and his wife Margaret of Eastman, Beth Allard and her husband Mike of Franklin, Gene Lavanchy and his wife Anne Marie of Walpole, and the late Robert Lavanchy and his surviving wife Becky of New Mexico. Cherished brother of Barbara Smith of Boston, Allen Lavanchy of Brewster, and the late Marguerite and Charles Lavanchy. Loving "Grampy" of 14 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren and also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, in-laws and friends. All Services will be private, at family's request. All donations in Jean's memory can be made to Massachusetts Down's Syndrome Congress, www.mdsc.org
Jean was a proud Korean War Army Veteran. For online guestbook, please visit thomasfuneralhomes.com
Alexander F. Thomas & Sons FH
Walpole 508-668-0154