|
|
RAFFIN, Jean Patricia (Tarullo) Age 89, June 24, 2020, formerly of Medfield. Wife of the late John Raffin. Loving mother of the late Steven E. Raffin. Survived by beloved sons Paul J. of New York City, David J. and his wife Beth of Franklin, daughters Patricia M. Bergmann of Joliet, IL, Susan A. Valego and her husband Steven of Chandler, AZ, and Lisa J. of Cambridge. Also survived by her beloved 9 grandchildren. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Funeral Mass Mon., July 6th, 11:30 am at St. Edward the Confessor Church. Burial to follow at Mt. Auburn Cemetery. Memorial donations in Jean's name would be appreciated by Catholic Television at https://catholictv.org/donate See robertsmitchellcaruso.com for full obituary.
Published in The Boston Globe on July 2, 2020