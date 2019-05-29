LAWSON, Jean Prentiss Passed away on May 27, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Jean was born in Arlington, MA on August 5, 1923, to Elsie and Russell Prentiss of Lincoln, MA. She had one brother, Russell Prentiss, of Woodstock, Illinois who predeceased her.



Jean grew up in Lexington, MA before moving to Lincoln, MA where she completed her schooling in Concord, MA. She then went on to secretarial school in Boston, MA.



Jean married Robert in 1947, and they lived at Rhode Island State College while he finished his schooling. Jennifer, their first daughter was born in Wakefield, RI. Robert's job took them to Fall River, MA where their son, Robert, was born. Later, moving to Presque Isle, ME, their second daughter, Judy, was born. The family then lived in Framingham, MA for 18 years. Jean and Robert eventually settled in Amherst, NH while wintering in Sarasota, FL. Robert passed away in 1993 after 47 years of a wonderful marriage.



Jean married Raymond in 1996. They lived in Concord, MA and Sarasota, FL, before moving to The Huntington in Nashua, NH in 2013. She would like to thank her wonderful supportive friends and the Huntington for the many happy years that she lived there with her husband, Ray.



Jean's main focus was being a dedicated mother and homemaker. Family was the central part of her life and she never gave up worrying about their well-being or what life would be like for them. She was a caring mother to her children. They were her light and her life.



She loved the time her family spent at Lake Sunapee for two weeks every summer. She loved going on cruises. She enjoyed playing golf and always enjoyed solving a good crossword puzzle.



She is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Lawson of Nashua, NH, her son, Robert Lawson, of Grants Pass, OR, and her daughter, Judy Ferraro, of Amherst, NH. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were dear to her heart, each in their own special way. They gave her the utmost pleasure.



A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, June 3, 2019, at 1:00pm in The Congregational Church of Amherst, 11 Church Street, Amherst, NH. A private Graveside Service at Sleepy Hollow Cemetery in Concord, MA, will be held at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, should friends wish, please make a donation to the . Arrangements are in the care of Smith & Heald Funeral Home, 63 Elm Street, MILFORD, NH. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please go to:



www.smith-heald.com Published in The Boston Globe on May 30, 2019