EBERLE, Jean Quick Of Concord, passed peacefully on November 1, 2019 in hospice care. Born in 1924 in New York and graduated from Wellesley College in 1946. Wife of William D. Eberle, she was known for her creative spirit and Yankee sense of humor. Two constants in her life were artistic pursuits and Maine summers. Jean spent childhood summers at the family's camp on Little Wood Island. Her memoir, "Island Girl," documents those decades. Later the family summered at Small Point, where Jean was a long-term member of the Small Point Club and started the tradition of Summer School art shows. She participated in the 1964 World Fair in New York, painting en plein air in a live artist exhibition. Jean and Bill raised a family in Boise, ID, then moved to Connecticut, and later to Massachusetts to follow his business career. They traveled widely, including trips to the Far East and South America during Bill's service as the US Trade Ambassador to the White House. Jean was a member of the Christian Science Church and a respected practitioner for many years. She was independent, well read, and creative. A wonderful, kind role model, Jean will be greatly missed by her children Jeffrey L. (Concord, MA), W. David (Boise, ID), Francis Q. (Phippsburg, ME), and Cilista C. (New Orleans, LA), six grandchildren, and two great-granddaughters. Gifts in her memory may be made to Concord Center for the Visual Arts www.concordart.org No formal service is planned. For her online guestbook, visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com Dee Funeral Home of Concord 978-369-2030 Caring for families since 1868
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 10, 2019