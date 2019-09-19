Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Union Baptist Church
874 Main St
CAMBRIDGE, MA
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
7:00 PM
Union Baptist Church
874 Main St.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Keefe Funeral Home
2175 Massachusetts Ave.
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Westview Cemetery
Lexington, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JEAN BANKS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JEAN R. (HAWKINS) BANKS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JEAN R. (HAWKINS) BANKS Obituary
BANKS, Jean R. (Hawkins) Of Lexington, formerly of Cambridge, September 18, 2019. Beloved wife of James A. Banks, Sr. Devoted mother of James A. Banks, Jr., his wife Estela of Edinburg, TX, Alison Graham, her husband David, of Hyde Park and Carla R. Banks of Lexington. Loving grandmother of Foster Graham, Leighton Graham, Christian Trevino, his wife Joyce, Isabella Favela and Jacob Favela. Loving great-grandmother of Sergio Trevino. Sister of Constance E. Smith of Lexington, Robert F. Hawkins, Sr., of Wareham and the late James H. Hawkins, Jr. Aunt of Ann M. Garcia of Indiana, Robert F. Hawkins, Jr. of Wareham and cousin of Betty Ann Banks of Milwaukee, WI. Further survived by many other loving family and friends. A Visitation will be held in the Union Baptist Church, 874 Main St., CAMBRIDGE, Sunday, September 22nd from 6 – 7 PM with her Funeral Service beginning at 7 PM. A Procession will begin from the Keefe Funeral Home, 2175 Massachusetts Ave., Monday, September 23rd at 10 AM. Services will conclude with burial at Westview Cemetery, Lexington. For directions or to place a message of condolence, please visit www.keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JEAN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.