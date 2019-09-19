|
|
BANKS, Jean R. (Hawkins) Of Lexington, formerly of Cambridge, September 18, 2019. Beloved wife of James A. Banks, Sr. Devoted mother of James A. Banks, Jr., his wife Estela of Edinburg, TX, Alison Graham, her husband David, of Hyde Park and Carla R. Banks of Lexington. Loving grandmother of Foster Graham, Leighton Graham, Christian Trevino, his wife Joyce, Isabella Favela and Jacob Favela. Loving great-grandmother of Sergio Trevino. Sister of Constance E. Smith of Lexington, Robert F. Hawkins, Sr., of Wareham and the late James H. Hawkins, Jr. Aunt of Ann M. Garcia of Indiana, Robert F. Hawkins, Jr. of Wareham and cousin of Betty Ann Banks of Milwaukee, WI. Further survived by many other loving family and friends. A Visitation will be held in the Union Baptist Church, 874 Main St., CAMBRIDGE, Sunday, September 22nd from 6 – 7 PM with her Funeral Service beginning at 7 PM. A Procession will begin from the Keefe Funeral Home, 2175 Massachusetts Ave., Monday, September 23rd at 10 AM. Services will conclude with burial at Westview Cemetery, Lexington. For directions or to place a message of condolence, please visit www.keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 20, 2019