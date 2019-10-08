Boston Globe Obituaries
SPRAGUE, Jean R. (Reichert) Age 87, of Westwood, passed away October 7th. Beloved wife of the late Donald E. Mother of Donna Gurski of Westwood, Matthew Sprague of Randolph, Wade Sprague of NH, and the late Harry Sprague. Sister of the late Raymond and Frederick Wheeler, Dorothy Lebrun, Elizabeth "Betty" Brooke, and Carl Reichert. Also survived by 8 grandchildren & 10 great-grandchildren. Visiting Hours at the Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home, 455 Washington St., CANTON, Wednesday 4-7 pm. Funeral Service at the Funeral Home, Thursday morning at 11. Burial private. Donations may be made in her memory to , 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN 38105. For complete obituary and guestbook, see dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home (781) 828-0811
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 9, 2019
