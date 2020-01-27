|
|
FRANK, Jean S. (Freedman) Of Braintree, formerly of Hull and Norwood, MA. Entered into rest on Monday, January 27, 2020 at the age of 80 years old. Beloved wife of the late Stanley "Stush" Frank. Devoted mother of Michael Frank and his wife Amy, Marcy Kravet and her husband Jeremy, and Scott Frank and his wife Abbie Statsky-Frank. Loving sister of Joan (Freedman) and her late husband Stanley Berson, and Myrna (Freedman) and her husband Richard Berman. Cherished grandmother of Joshua, Max, Jessica, Arielle, Talia, Jacob, and Ezra. Funeral Services will be held at Stanetsky Memorial Chapel, 475 Washington Street, Canton, MA on Wednesday, January 29th at 11:30 AM, followed by burial at Sharon Memorial Park, Sharon. Shiva will be held at the home of Myrna and Richard Berman on Wednesday from 5-8 PM and continuing Thursday from 3-8 PM. Expressions of sympathy in her memory may be made to Hospice of the South Shore, 55 Fogg Road, Weymouth, MA 02190, or at www.southshorehealth.org/give Stanetsky Memorial Chapels StanetskyCanton.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 28, 2020