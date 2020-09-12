SILVA, Jean Wright Sheppard Age 92, passed away August 28, 2020 with family by her side. She will be remembered for her good-natured, gracious manner, love of singing, traveling, books, crossword puzzles and dedication to her family. Born October 5, 1927 in Springfield, MA to Ralph L. and Kathleen (Wright) Sheppard, she grew up in Melrose, MA. She received her BA at Colby College, Waterville, ME in 1949. She worked at Erskine Academy, South China, ME where she met her husband, Bernard (Bernie) J. Silva. They married in 1950 and moved to Reading, MA, where they raised their children. Jean went back to college at Northeastern and became a librarian at Reading Memorial H.S. in 1970. From 1965-1984 her family spent summers at YMCA Camp Becket, Becket, MA, where Jean worked part-time and Bernie was Program Director. The family has always cherished their association with Becket-Chimney Corners Camps and the many friendships made there through the years. In 1984, Jean and Bernie retired and designed and built a home overlooking the ocean in Camden, ME. Jean served as a Trustee at her church, volunteered at the thrift shop and the seasonal soup lunches. She also volunteered at Red Cross Blood Drives and Bay Chamber Concerts. Jean had a lifelong love of music and sang in glee clubs, the Polymnia Choral Society, Melrose, MA (18 yrs), Surry Opera Company, Surry, ME (10 yrs), church choirs and Down East Singers, Rockport, ME (22 yrs). She and her husband were also avid travelers. Predeceased by her husband and her sister, Virginia (Sheppard) Graf, she is survived by son Mark S. Silva and his wife, Janice Cook-Silva of Santa Cruz, CA; daughter Kathleen W. Silva of Foxboro, MA; daughter Martha Mary S. Ranger of Hampden, ME; 5 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. Memorial Service details are posted on directcremationofmaine.com
In lieu of flowers, Jean requested donations to the Shields Mission Project, First Congregational Church, Camden, ME.