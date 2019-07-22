MURPHY, Sister Jean SNDdeN In Worcester, at age 83, on Sunday, July 21, at the Notre Dame Long Term Care Center. Formerly known as Sr. Thomas Loretta, Sr. Jean was 66 years as a Sister of Notre Dame de Namur. Her death will be mourned by them. Born in Boston of Henry and Loretta (Daley) Murphy. Parts of her education included a BA in biology from Emmanuel College and a M.Ed. from Salem State College as a reading specialist. Soon after making first vows, Sr. Jean taught in parochial elementary, junior high and high schools for the Boston Archdiocese. Always interested in crafts, Sr. Jean turned that into her full-time ministry from the mid-eighties onward. She especially enjoyed her years of working with Cambridge senior citizens in an adult day care setting. Sr. Jean shared her love of crafts with Sisters of Notre Dame in Kenya. Numerous times she traveled to the Notre Dame missions in Kenya to share craft projects appropriate for various grade levels. She will be greatly missed both here and in Africa. She is survived by loving cousins including Gerald Foley and his wife Dorothy of Revere; and her sisters in religion, the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur. Funeral arrangements for Sr. Jean will be on Thursday, July 25. Her wake will be in the chapel at Notre Dame du Lac, 555 Plantation St., Worcester, at 1 p.m., a Prayer Service 2 p.m. and the liturgy celebrating her life at 3 p.m. Burial and then a light supper will follow. Relatives, friends and former colleagues are cordially invited. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in St. Jean's name for the Kenyan missions. Donations may be sent to Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur, 468 Poquonock Avenue, Windsor, CT 06095. Published in The Boston Globe on July 23, 2019