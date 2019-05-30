Boston Globe Obituaries
SWANSON, Jean (Finnegan) Age 91, of Watertown, May 29, 2019. Beloved wife to the late Robert Swanson. Devoted mother of Robert Swanson & his wife Linda, Deborah Swanson & her husband Ronald McDermott, Marjorie Roache & her husband Michael, Jean Calleva & her husband John and Linda Stinehart & her husband John. Cherished grandmother to 13 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. Dear sister to the late David "Brud" Stuart, Helen "Sid" Jelley and Marjorie Swanson. All may gather for a Visitation on Monday in the Nardone Funeral Home, 373 Main St., WATERTOWN, from 9 - 10:30, followed by a 11 AM Mass in St. Jude's Church, 147 Main St., Waltham. Burial private. Donations may be made in her memory to the M.S. Society. Nardone Funeral Home (617) 924 - 1113 www.NardoneFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 1, 2019
