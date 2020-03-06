Boston Globe Obituaries
|
JEAN SYLVIA (ALLEN) EPSTEIN

JEAN SYLVIA (ALLEN) EPSTEIN Obituary
EPSTEIN, Jean Sylvia (Allen) Age 94, of Watertown, formerly of Detroit, MI and Philadelphia, PA, on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. For 71 years the beloved wife of the late Herbert Epstein who passed away February 7, 2020. Devoted mother of Judith Epstein-Fisher and her husband Richard, Deborah Epstein and her husband Alan Joslin, Charles Epstein and his wife Jane, Eli Epstein and his wife Valerie Morhaime. Adored grandmother of Adam, Julian, Isabella, Leo, Sylvia and Wen. Great-grandmother of Tobias and Jonah. Dear sister of the late Elinor Peretsman. Cherished aunt of many nieces and nephews. Services will be held at Temple Emanuel, 385 Ward St., Newton, on Sunday, March 8, at 2PM. Burial will follow at Temple Emanuel Memorial Park, 497 North St., Randolph. Memorial Observance will be at her late residence immediately following burial. Minyan at 6:15PM, continuing on Monday 4-8PM, Minyan at 5:15PM. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Road Scholar: roadscholar.org for Intergenerational Programs and or/scholarships or to Emily's List: emilyslist.org Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 7, 2020
