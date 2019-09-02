|
ONESTI, Jean Thomas Died peacefully on August 15, 2019, in Princeton, New Jersey. Beloved wife, mother and grandmother, she will be greatly missed by family and friends in the U.S., Canada, England, Italy, and France. Of Welsh heritage, Jean was born March 1, 1924, in London. She attended the North London Collegiate School for Girls and survived the Blitz of World War II. Trained as a physiotherapist, she immigrated to Canada in the 1950s, where she met Silvio "Skip" Onesti in Montreal, marrying him in 1956 in New Haven, CT, and settling in Cambridge, Massachusetts, in 1960. Skip and Jean built a second home in Orleans, MA, where they enjoyed the beach, boats, and bird-watching. A vibrant presence in the Cambridge Garden Club and Mother's Study Club, an excellent cook and avid gardener, Jean also volunteered for the International Physicians for the Prevention of Nuclear War. She is survived by her children, Sally Onesti Blair and Stephen Thomas Onesti, and her grandchildren, Thomas Onesti Blair, Christopher Frederic Onesti, and Charles Gabrielle Onesti. The family requests that memorial gifts be made to the Massachusetts Audubon Society's Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary. Service were private.
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 7, 2019