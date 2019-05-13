VECCHIARELLO, Jean (Rooney) Age 77, of Carver and formerly of Plymouth, passed away surrounded by her loving family at home on May 11, 2019. She was the beloved wife of Robert Vecchiarello. The loving mother of Donna Rodriguez and her husband Daniel of Plymouth, Diana Vecchiarello of Plymouth and Robert Vecchiarello, Jr. of California. She was the cherished grandmother of Caiden and Caleb Rodriguez of Plymouth. She leaves many cousins, in-laws, and loved ones.



Jean was born on January 2, 1942, in Arlington, to Leo and Genevieve (Roche) Rooney. She received her Bachelor's degree from Boston College. She worked many years as a passionate Educational Advocate at the ARC of Greater Plymouth. Jean's love for her job and the families she served, went above and beyond. She impacted countless families throughout the years. In 1983, Jean, Robert, and their children moved to Plymouth, where she loved the home they shared. From the moment she moved to Plymouth, she made sure she had a beach sticker to Long Beach, "The Point," where she spent most days during the summer. In later years, she still enjoyed going to the beach and would often be found eating dinner with Robert at Sandy's on the beach. Jean was proud of her Irish heritage, and had the opportunity to travel to Ireland, where she kissed "The Blarney Stone." Her adventurous spirit brought her to many exciting destinations throughout the world. Jean was an avid Red Sox fan, loved her dogs, and was a woman who did anything she set her mind to. She will be dearly missed by all those who loved her, and whose lives she touched.



A period of Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 16, 2019, 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at the Davis Life Celebration Funeral and Cremation Home, 373 Court Street, PLYMOUTH. A Funeral Service will take place on Friday, May 17, 2019, 12:00 pm, at the Funeral Home followed by interment at 1:45 pm at the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Connery Avenue, Bourne. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Nemasket Group, Inc., 109 Fairhaven Road, Mattapoisett, MA 02739, or www.nemasketgroup.org For more information or to sign the online guestbook please visit:



www.cartmelldavis.com Published in The Boston Globe on May 14, 2019