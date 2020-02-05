Home

Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
12:00 PM
Mission Park
JEANE CLEARY NEVILLE


1945 - 2020
NEVILLE, Jeane Cleary Cofounder of Roxbury Tenants of Harvard Passed away peacefully, January 25th, at the age of 74. Predeceased by her parents Grantier and Peggy Neville and her sister Harriett (Hoopee). She is survived by her sister Gavin, her brother Padraic, and her brother-in-law David Mitchell. Jeane graduated from Columbia School, Rochester, NY, and Radcliffe College. She was an equal rights activist. Service and reception will be in Mission Park, (617) 232-4306, Saturday, February 29th, at noon. In lieu of flowers, Jeane would prefer contributions to Elizabeth Warren's campaign or to a charity for equal rights.

Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 9, 2020
