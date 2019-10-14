|
|
SHEILS, Jeanette L. (Bourque) Age 93, formerly of Belmont, MA and Gilmanton Iron Works, NH, died Saturday, October 12, 2019 at her home in Wakefield. She was born April 3, 1926 in Portland, Maine to Adolphe and Marie Chaisson Bourque. Raised in Portland, Jeanette met her future husband, Bill Sheils at a USO club in Portland in 1944. Jeanette and her husband Bill were very active in the Belmont community. They both were founding members of Belmont POMS, Parents of Music Students, an organization still operating today. Bill predeceased her in 1992. She leaves behind a large devoted family to continue her legacy. Devoted mother of Marie M. McCormack and husband Frank McCormack of Naples, FL, Jane E. Ryan of Medford, Paul T. Sheils and wife Maureen of Brookline, James W. Sheils and wife Jane of Thornton, NH, Dennis M. Sheils and wife Doris of Woburn, David H. Sheils and wife Christine of Stoneham. Sister of M. Aurora Ellsworth of Portland, ME and the late M. Evelyn Douglass, J. Wilfred Bourque & Gerald Bourque. Also survived by 12 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Stanton Funeral Home, 786 Mt. Auburn St. (RT. 16), WATERTOWN, on Thursday at 9 A.M. Funeral Mass in St. Camillus Church, Concord Turnpike, Arlington at 10 A.M. Interment St. Patrick's Cemetery. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours Wednesday, 3-7 P.M. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory to the would be appreciated.
View the online memorial for Jeanette L. (Bourque) SHEILS
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 15, 2019