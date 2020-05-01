|
ABRUZZESE, Jeanette M. (McDonald) Passed away peacefully in her home on Thursday, April 30, 2020. She was married to late Lawrence "Larry" Abruzzese, a faithful and loving husband for 57 years. Loving mother to Kristine Melo and her husband Ted of Braintree. Cherished grandmother to Nicholas and Allison Melo. Sister of Adelaide Burchsted of Brockton. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Jeanette was born in Boston to the late Daniel and Adelaide McDonald. She was a retired employee of Liberty Mutual Insurance in Hingham. She summered in Eastham throughout her life and enjoyed listening to music. Jeanette's family was always the center of her world. Jeanette was forever grateful for the help and love of Kristine, Adelaide and the Melo family who supported and cared for her. At her request, a private graveside service will be held with her family to honor and remember her life. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to; , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Although we cannot gather together with Jeanette's family at this time, friends may still offer their support by visiting www.Keohane.com and sharing a special memory or message. For those who cannot access the website, please call 781-335-0045 to have your message added.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 3, 2020