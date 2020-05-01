Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McDonald Keohane Funeral Home - South Weymouth
809 Main Street
South Weymouth, MA 02190
781-335-0045
Graveside service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for JEANETTE ABRUZZESE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JEANETTE M. (MCDONALD) ABRUZZESE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JEANETTE M. (MCDONALD) ABRUZZESE Obituary
ABRUZZESE, Jeanette M. (McDonald) Passed away peacefully in her home on Thursday, April 30, 2020. She was married to late Lawrence "Larry" Abruzzese, a faithful and loving husband for 57 years. Loving mother to Kristine Melo and her husband Ted of Braintree. Cherished grandmother to Nicholas and Allison Melo. Sister of Adelaide Burchsted of Brockton. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Jeanette was born in Boston to the late Daniel and Adelaide McDonald. She was a retired employee of Liberty Mutual Insurance in Hingham. She summered in Eastham throughout her life and enjoyed listening to music. Jeanette's family was always the center of her world. Jeanette was forever grateful for the help and love of Kristine, Adelaide and the Melo family who supported and cared for her. At her request, a private graveside service will be held with her family to honor and remember her life. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to; , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Although we cannot gather together with Jeanette's family at this time, friends may still offer their support by visiting www.Keohane.com and sharing a special memory or message. For those who cannot access the website, please call 781-335-0045 to have your message added.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JEANETTE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McDonald Keohane Funeral Home - South Weymouth
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -