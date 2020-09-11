1/
JEANETTE M. (ANTONELLIS) GOGUEN
GOGUEN, Jeanette M. (Antonellis) Age 85, of Waltham, Sept. 11, 2020. Beloved wife of Edward Goguen. Loving mother of Edward Goguen, Jr. & his wife Tabatha of Bridgewater. Cherished Nana to Alex & Arianna Goguen. Jeanette is the last of five siblings. Family and friends are welcome to celebrate Jeanette's life by gathering for visiting hours in the Nardone Funeral, 373 Main St., WATERTOWN, on Monday from 4-6 PM. All may gather for a graveside service on Tuesday at 11 AM in Calvary Cemetery, Waltham. Due to the COVID-19, please abide by social distancing guidelines, wear a mask & bring a chair for the cemetery if you would like. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jeanette's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN 38105. Nardone Funeral Home (617) 924 - 1113 www.NardoneFuneralHome.com


Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 11 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Nardone Funeral Home
SEP
15
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Calvary Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Nardone Funeral Home
373 Main Street
Watertown, MA 02472
(617) 924-1113
