JEANETTE M. (PERELLI) MEDUGNO


1931 - 2020
MEDUGNO, Jeanette M. (Perelli) A lifelong resident of Malden, passed away on Palm Sunday, April 5, 2020, at 88 years old. She was the beloved wife of the late Thomas A. Medugno and the devoted mother of Thomas A. Medugno, Jr. and his partner Maria Duquette of Salem, NH, Robert P. Medugno and his wife Rose of Peabody, Linda A. Boyce and her husband Donald of Peabody, Diana L. Albanese of Stoneham, Rick D. Medugno and his wife Terry of Hooksett, NH, Jeanette M. Verdone and her husband John of Malden. She was predeceased by her daughter, the late Maria LeBlanc, and her late husband Steven. Jeanette was the loving and proud Nana of eighteen grandchildren and eighteen great-grandchildren. Funeral arrangements are under the care of the Weir-MacCuish Golden Rule Funeral Home, 144 Salem St., MALDEN. Out of respect & consideration for the health & well-being of others at this time, Funeral Services will be private. Plans for a Memorial Mass and Celebration of Life will be made at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association, 912 Killian Hill Road S.W., Lilburn, GA 30047 www.lbda.org/donate For obituary, www.weirfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 12, 2020
