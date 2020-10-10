1/1
JEANETTE M. SAWYER
SAWYER, Jeanette M. Of Natick passed away suddenly on October 8, 2020 due to pre-existing heart condition. Devoted mother of Lenny Cruz, Jr., Tommy Cruz and Sawyer Cruz. Loving daughter of Melinda (Mueller) and Tom Sawyer, Jr. of Natick. Cherished granddaughter of the late Tom and June Sawyer, Dorothy and John Ennis, all of Wellesley. Also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and her children's father Lenny Cruz. She was a graduate of Natick High School Class of 2001 and attended Barry University in Florida. The most important thing in her life were her three boys who loved her dearly. Funeral Service and Interment private. There will be a celebration of life to follow at a time to be announced. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Jeanette Sawyer may be made to New Beginnings Wellness Programs Foundation, PO Box 3581, Framingham, MA 01705. For guestbook, please visit www.everettfuneral.com John Everett & Sons Natick 508 653 4342

View the online memorial for Jeanette M. SAWYER


Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 10 to Oct. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
John Everett & Sons Funeral Home
4 Park Street
Natick, MA 01760
(508) 653-4342
