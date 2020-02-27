|
|
MURPHY, Jeanette (Hall) Of West Wareham, February 26, 2020. Beloved wife of the late James Murphy. Devoted mother of Jean Carvelli-Astwood of Bermuda. Loving grandmother of Helena Carvelli-Astwood of Bermuda. Sister of John J. Hall of Florida and the late Donald J. Hall. Daughter of the late John S. Hall and Susan (Mahoney) Hall and further survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Visiting Hours Wednesday, March 4th from 10 -11 AM at the Keefe Funeral Home, 2175 Massachusetts Ave., CAMBRIDGE with Jeanette's Funeral Service to follow at 11 AM. Services will conclude with her inurnment at Mt. Auburn Cemetery, Cambridge. For directions or to leave a message of condolence, please visit www.keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 1, 2020