NEUMEIER, Jeanette "Jean" (Matook) Of Weymouth, died April 8, 2020, at the age of 87, following a brief illness brought on by novel coronavirus.
Beloved wife of 58 years to George Neumeier (predeceased). Devoted mother of Debra Neumeier of Weymouth, Paul Neumeier of Randolph, Edward Neumeier and his wife Debra of Marshfield, and predeceased by infant son James. Proud grandmother of Brian and Alex Neumeier and step-grandmother of Brielle and her husband Scott Kelley, and Brendan and Matt Meehan. Step-great-grandmother to Rosalie and Madeline Kelley. Caring sister of the late Delores Conlon and Madeline Bean. Also survived by many nieces and nephews, and extended family.
Jean was born and educated in Boston and was a graduate of Roxbury Memorial High School. She had lived in Weymouth for 61 years and worked for 26 years as a secretary in the Weymouth public school system. For her personal education, Jean enrolled in several adult education classes offered by the Weymouth public schools. She enjoyed ceramics, knitting, bowling, old movies, and plays. She loved spending time with her family at her seasonal home in Salem, NH. Jean will be sadly missed by all those who had the pleasure of knowing her.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Jean may be made to the Arc South Shore at arcsouthshore.org
or to American Parkinson Disease Association, East Concord Street, Boston, MA 02118.
