BROWN, Jeanette Thorpe Died Monday July 1, 2019, in Concord, NH. She was born on March 18, 1924 in Pennington Gap, St. Charles, Virginia, the eldest of three children of Ernest and Virginia Pearl (Stewart) Thorpe. She graduated high school in 1940 at age sixteen. She continued her education at Radford Junior College. After her graduation, she taught school for six years before marrying Norman H. Brown in 1947 and moving to Coolidge Corner Brookline, MA. She previously worked for Marion Ruth and for many years the Dydee Diaper Co. In December 2018, due to declining health, she moved to Presidential Oaks, Concord, NH to be closer to family. She was predeceased by her parents, her two younger brothers, Ernest Thorpe, Jr. and Robert Lee Thorpe and her husband, Norman H. Brown in 1996. She is survived by family members, Martha J. Steeves (Edward) Fairfield, Hopkinton, NH, Richard H. (Kathleen) Steeves, Jr., Amherst, NH and Sandra Thorpe Diaz, Richfield, MN. At her request there are no Calling Hours or Funeral Services. Interment will be at Walnut Hill Cemetery, Brookline, MA. Assisting with the funeral arrangements is the Bell-O'Dea Funeral Home, BROOKLINE, MA. Published in The Boston Globe on July 7, 2019