Stanton Funeral Service
786 Mount Auburn Street
Watertown, MA 02472
(617) 924-3838
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Stanton Funeral Service
786 Mount Auburn Street
Watertown, MA 02472
Funeral
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
9:30 AM
Stanton Funeral Service
786 Mount Auburn Street
Watertown, MA 02472
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Joseph Church
Common Street
Belmont, MA
More Obituaries for JEANINE SHAUGHNESSY
JEANINE SHAUGHNESSY

JEANINE SHAUGHNESSY Obituary
SHAUGHNESSY, Jeanine APRN, MSN of Belmont, February 13, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late Joseph W. & Patricia (Ducey) Shaughnessy. Devoted mother of Alleigh A. Shaughnessy of Belmont. Sister of Suzanne E. Hayes of Lexington, Jacquelyn Madron and Patricia C. Shaughnessy of Belmont. Funeral from the Stanton Funeral Home, 786 Mt. Auburn St., WATERTOWN on Tuesday at 9:30 A.M. Funeral Mass in St. Joseph Church, Common Street, Belmont at 10:30 A.M. Interment Cambridge Cemetery. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours Monday 3-5 P.M. Graduate of St. Elizabeth's School of Nursing. Alumna of St. Anselm's College and Simmons College Master's degree program. Jeanine was a Nurse Practitioner with the Belmont School Dept. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Elizabeth Evarts DeRham Hospice House, 65 Chilton St., Cambridge, MA 02138 or to the , 3 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701 would be appreciated.

Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 16, 2020
