SIMILIEN, Jeanine Of Hyde Park, formerly of Roslindale, passed away on November 9, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Calixte Similien. Devoted mother of Alexandra Vilain, Patricia Howell, Rolande Renaud, Pierre Similien. Loving grandmother of Tyrell, Christopher, Cameron, Ashley, and Markus. Dear sister of Germain Dorfeuille, and Gardy Jeune. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours at the P.E. Murray - F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 2000 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY on Sunday, November 15th from 2-6pm. Funeral from the funeral home on Monday, November 16th at 9am, followed by a Funeral Mass at Sacred Heart Church, Roslindale at 10am. Please follow all Covid-19 guidelines for the wake and funeral, the maximum church capacity is 130 people. Interment will follow the Funeral Mass at St. Michael Cemetery, Roslindale. For directions and guestbook, pemurrayfuneral.com
P.E. Murray - F.J. Higgins George F. Doherty & Sons West Roxbury 617 325 2000