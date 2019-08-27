|
GAUDET, Jeanmarie H. (Browne) Of Billerica, Aug. 26. Beloved wife of Jeffrey A. Gaudet. Loving daughter of Jeanne F. (Murphy) Browne of Billerica and the late Edward L. Browne Jr. Devoted sister of Jennifer Grech and her husband Sal and Jaime Reska and her husband Michael all of Billerica. Special aunt of Edward, Lauren and Danielle Grech, Angela Reska and James Gaudet. Visiting Hours will be held Friday at the Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home, 66 Concord Rd., BILLERICA, from 3 – 7 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held Saturday at St. Theresa Church, 466 Boston Rd., Billerica at 10:30 a.m. Relatives and friends respectfully invited. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mass General Hospital. www.massgeneral.org or to the Jellybean Foundation, www.jelly-bean-foundation.org www.sweeneymemorialfh.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 28, 2019