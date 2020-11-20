SCANNELL, Jeanne A. Of Waltham, MA, formerly of Plymouth, MA, passed away on Nov. 17, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Robert F. Scannell, the daughter of Francis P. and Rose A. (Brennan) Ulrich, and sister to the late R. Elaine Frawley. She was born on July 5, 1929 in Everett, MA. Jeanne grew up in Medford, MA, attending Medford High School and Emmanuel College. She devoted her life to her family and her faith. She was an active member of St. Peter's Parish, Plymouth, MA for many years. Jeanne will be remembered for her positive outlook on life, extraordinary strength and care for others. Loving mother to: Theresa Scannell of Lexington, MA; Bob Scannell and his wife Lynne of Nashua, NH; and Rose Blake and her husband, Joe. Adoring grandmother to: Joseph Blake and his wife, Caroline; Christine Zuppa and her husband, Chris; and Matthew Blake and his fiancee, Rebecca O'Donnell. Her delightful great-grandchildren include: Joseph, Giada and Wesley Blake as well as Theo Zuppa. Loving aunt to: Sue Petros, Bill, Gary, Dick, David, Jim Frawley and their wonderful families. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated, next year, with her dear friends and relatives, during safer times. Due to Covid, the Funeral Mass and Burial will be private. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Jeanne's memory to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, the MS Society, the Rheumatoid Arthritis Foundation and the Miramar Retreat Center in Duxbury, MA.