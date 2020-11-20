1/
JEANNE A. SCANNELL
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JEANNE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SCANNELL, Jeanne A. Of Waltham, MA, formerly of Plymouth, MA, passed away on Nov. 17, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Robert F. Scannell, the daughter of Francis P. and Rose A. (Brennan) Ulrich, and sister to the late R. Elaine Frawley. She was born on July 5, 1929 in Everett, MA. Jeanne grew up in Medford, MA, attending Medford High School and Emmanuel College. She devoted her life to her family and her faith. She was an active member of St. Peter's Parish, Plymouth, MA for many years. Jeanne will be remembered for her positive outlook on life, extraordinary strength and care for others. Loving mother to: Theresa Scannell of Lexington, MA; Bob Scannell and his wife Lynne of Nashua, NH; and Rose Blake and her husband, Joe. Adoring grandmother to: Joseph Blake and his wife, Caroline; Christine Zuppa and her husband, Chris; and Matthew Blake and his fiancee, Rebecca O'Donnell. Her delightful great-grandchildren include: Joseph, Giada and Wesley Blake as well as Theo Zuppa. Loving aunt to: Sue Petros, Bill, Gary, Dick, David, Jim Frawley and their wonderful families. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated, next year, with her dear friends and relatives, during safer times. Due to Covid, the Funeral Mass and Burial will be private. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Jeanne's memory to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, the MS Society, the Rheumatoid Arthritis Foundation and the Miramar Retreat Center in Duxbury, MA.

View the online memorial for Jeanne A. SCANNELL


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved