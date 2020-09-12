SMYTH, Jeanne A. (Spelman) Of Falmouth, formerly of Dedham and Dorchester, September 10, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Charles F. Smyth for 67 years. Devoted mother of Sheila A. Becker and her husband Richard of Dedham, Charles F. Smyth, Jr. and his wife Rebecca of Westwood, Paula J. Whalen and her husband John of Dedham, Susan V. Howard and her husband John of Falmouth, and Pamela J. Damaris and her husband Joseph of Falmouth. Grandmother of Kimberley, Richard, Laura, Charles J., Althea, Kristen, John, Lindsay, Kelly, and Jaclyn. Great-grandmother of Riley, Bridget, Joshua, Rylee, Nolan, Charles J., Thomas, Evan, and Paige. Sister of the late Virginia. Jeanne grew up in Dorchester and her father died when she was a teenager. After she married, she stayed home with her 5 children and moved to Dedham in 1959. She attended night school at Framingham State and received her Master's in Education and Guidance. She worked as a Home Economics teacher at Dedham High School for many years. After retirement, she and Charlie moved to Falmouth where they lived for 30 years. Charlie passed away in 2018. In compliance with COVID-19 guidelines, a visitation will be held at the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 456 High St., DEDHAM, on Tuesday, Sept. 15 from 8:30-9:45am followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Mary's Church, Dedham at 10:00am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Private interment in Knollwood Memorial Park, Canton. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jeanne's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105. Online guestbook and directions at gfdoherty.com
George F. Doherty & Sons Dedham 781-326-0500