BONNETT, Jeanne Jeanne (O'Brien) Callahan Bonnett of Plymouth and Sebring, FL. Age 89, passed away peacefully on April 4th. Beloved wife of Hubert Bonnett. Loving mother of daughters Barbara Doezema and her husband Bob, Maureen Cameron and her husband Gerald Cameron, Jane Potzka and her husband Ken, and of son Bill Callahan and his wife Cheryl. Loving sister of Kathleen Cavacco. Also survived by 4 loving grandchildren, Danielle, Nicole, Molly and Billy. Jeanne was a former Sweet Adeline for many years. As a result of the current public health concerns and limitations established for large gatherings, the Funeral Service and Interment will be private. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Jeanne's memory to Mass General Hospital, Division of Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine, https://giving.massgeneral.org/donate/pulmonary/ For online guestbook, please visit www.cartmelldavis.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 8, 2020