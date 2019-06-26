|
DiBENEDETTI, Jeanne C. (Browne) Of Concord, formerly of Newton, June 25, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Alfred E. DiBenedetti. Devoted mother of Stephen and Michael DiBenedetti, Janine Gliddon, Lauren DiBenedetti and the late Mark DiBenedetti. Loving grandmother of Zaree, TJ, Renee, and Hayley and great-grandmother of Eleanor and Lucie Jeanne. Visiting Hours in the Magni FH, 365 Watertown St., Rt. 16, NEWTON, Friday, June 28 from 4-7PM. Burial rivate. Andrew J. Magni & Son FH, Newton www.magnifuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 27, 2019