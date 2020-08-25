|
KOUPAS , Jeanne Dugas Jeanne Dugas Koupas, 83, of Palm City, Florida, formerly of Lincoln and Plymouth, Massachusetts passed away peacefully at Treasure Coast Hospice on August 5, 2020. Jeanne Juliette Dugas Koupas was born July 25, 1937 in Webster, Massachusetts, the daughter of Adolphe I. Dugas of Norwich, Connecticut and Leokadya M. (Panek) Dugas of Krakow, Poland. She is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, William V. Koupas; a brother, Raymond Dugas and his wife, Peggy; two sisters, Leona Barrett and Cecile Binette; and many nephews and nieces. She was predeceased by her older sister, Bernadette Doris Kulik, and her older brother, Adolphe (Al) Dugas. After graduating from Bartlett High School in Webster, MA, Jeanne was proudly the first woman from her school to attend Vassar College. She majored in child psychology, working as a social worker during her summers, graduating in 1959. Recognized for her talents in math and science, Jeanne joined IBM as a Systems Engineer in the Data Processing Division office in Worcester, Massachusetts. Relocating to Boston, she quickly rose through the company ranks and in 1969 became one of the first women at IBM promoted to manager. Jeanne often joked that her degree in child psychology served her well in the corporate world. She was one of the first women sales executives and was promoted to Branch Manager in 1972. She continued at IBM in a number of management positions until her retirement after a 30 year career. Jeanne was a powerful presence, unafraid to speak her mind, and never refrained from giving out big hugs or other expressions of her love. When she loved you, you knew it, and she will not soon be forgotten. Visiting Hours: No services planned.
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 30, 2020