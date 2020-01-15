|
WILLIAMS, Jeanne E. (Amerino) Of Winthrop, Jan. 14, 2020. Devoted wife of fifty-five years to Michael Williams. Dear sister of Joan Smith and her husband Robert of Yarmouthport and Nancy Curry and her partner Owen Tabb of South Dennis; sister-in-law of Karen Hanafin and her husband Jerry of Londonderry, NH, and Maria "Marie" O'Rourke and her husband Terry of Larkspur, CA. Beloved aunt of Pamela, Stephanie, Kelley, Sarah, and Jessica. Also survived by her honorary son, Moises Alicea. Loving friend of Patty Stathopoulos. She was preceded in death by her parents, Alberta (Hartt) and Antonio Amerino, mother and father-in-law, Sarah (Cucinotta) and Michael Williams, brother-in-law, Dennis Curry and her nephew, Brian Hanafin. Visiting Hours: Family and friends are cordially invited to attend the Visitation from the Ernest P. Caggiano and Son Funeral Home, 147 Winthrop St., WINTHROP on Friday, January 17, 2020 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM followed by a Funeral Service in the Funeral Home at 1:00 PM. Committal will be private. Memorial donations in Jeanne's name can be made to The German Shepherd Rescue of New England at GSRNE, Inc., P. O. Box 299, Wayland, MA 01778. For directions or or to sign the online guestbook, go to www.caggianofuneralhome.com Caggiano-O'Maley-Frazier Winthrop
