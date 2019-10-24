Boston Globe Obituaries
JEANNE ELINOR (TARKY) GRECO

GRECO, Jeanne Elinor (Tarky) Of Winchester, passed away peacefully on October 22, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Robert "Bob" Greco, who was the love of her life for 51 years and thrilled to finally be reunited with him again. She was a loving mother and grandmother to her 5 children and 5 grandchildren. Funeral Services and interment will be private. For online condolences please visit

www.lanefuneral.com Lane Funeral Home

Winchester

781.729.2580
Published in The Boston Globe from Oct. 25 to Oct. 28, 2019
