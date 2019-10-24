|
GRECO, Jeanne Elinor (Tarky) Of Winchester, passed away peacefully on October 22, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Robert "Bob" Greco, who was the love of her life for 51 years and thrilled to finally be reunited with him again. She was a loving mother and grandmother to her 5 children and 5 grandchildren. Funeral Services and interment will be private. For online condolences please visit
www.lanefuneral.com Lane Funeral Home
Winchester
781.729.2580
Published in The Boston Globe from Oct. 25 to Oct. 28, 2019