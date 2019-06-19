BRIODY, Jeanne F. (Daley) Of Norwood, passed away peacefully on June 15, 2019. Beloved wife of the late James J. Briody. Loving mother of Thomas J. Briody and his partner Christine MacDonald, Anne G. Horn and her husband Donald of The Villages, FL, and the late Robert G. Briody. Cherished grandmother of Kyle Briody of Brighton, Samantha Briody of Attleboro, Kelsey Horn of Harrisburg, PA and Emily Horn of Stewartstown, PA. Dear sister of the late Catherine and Joseph Lopilato, Marie and George Hulme and Joseph Daley and his wife Helen of Plymouth, MA. She was also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, especially, Patti O'Keefe and Terri Delaney. Jeanne was the daughter of the late Charles and Mary (McKenney) Daley. She graduated from Mission High School in Roxbury, MA. Jeanne was a devout Catholic who over the years spent many hours volunteering in St. Timothy Church as a Eucharistic Minister. She was also active in the PTA, Norwood Band Parents Association, and the Mission High Alumni Committee. She was an avid Red Sox fan and would fondly remember going to the games on "Ladies Day". She loved to cruise and has been to numerous different countries. She was known for her quick wit, infectious laugh and the best homemade banana bread and lasagna in town. Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, June 26th at 9:30am from the Gillooly Funeral Home, 126 Walpole Street (Rte.1A), NORWOOD, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30am in St. Timothy Church, Norwood. Interment will follow in Highland Cemetery, Norwood. Visiting Hours will be held on Tuesday, June 25th from 4:00-8:00pm in the funeral home. Kindly consider a donation in Jeanne's memory to My Brother's Keeper, Inc., PO Box 338, Easton, MA 02356. Gillooly Funeral Home Norwood 781-762-0174 www.gilloolyfuneralhome.com



View the online memorial for Jeanne F. (Daley) BRIODY Published in The Boston Globe on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary