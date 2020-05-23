Boston Globe Obituaries
Funeral Mass
Friday, May 29, 2020
10:30 AM
Saint Jude Church
147 Main Street
Waltham, MA
JEANNE F. (BEAUCAGE) SAVOIA

SAVOIA, Jeanne F. (Beaucage) Of Medford, formerly of Watertown and Waltham, May 20, 2020. Wife of the late Vincent P. Savoia. Mother of Diane M. Christopher of Tewksbury, Susan M. Christopher of Waltham and Robert E. Christopher, Jr. of Medford. Sister of Loris Murray of Arlington and the late Irene Driscoll. Jeanne was also predeceased by the father of her children, Robert E. Christopher and longtime family friend Richard 'Red' Andrews. A Funeral Mass for Jeanne will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, May 29th, in Saint Jude Church, 147 Main Street, Waltham. Burial will be in Mount Feake Cemetery, Waltham. Memorial donations may be made to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452. For complete obituary, guest book and directions please visit JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 26, 2020
