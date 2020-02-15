|
|
MacDONALD, SR. JEANNE F. SNDen Sister Jeanne Francis (Marguerite) MacDonald, a Sister of Notre Dame de Namur died on February 14, at Notre Dame Residential Care Center, Ipswich, MA, after an extended illness. Sr. Jeanne was the daughter of Mary Jane and Frank MacDonald, and predeceased by her sister, Catherine Lombardi, brothers, Roger and Alan Clark. Survived by her beloved brother, Frederick Clark of Belmont, and her sister-in-law, Agnes Clark of Arizona, as well as many nieces, nephews, grandnieces/nephews, and cousins. Sister Jeanne was a Sister for 65 years. She taught Math at Bishop Fenwick High School, Peabody; St. Mary High School, Cambridge; St. Mary High School, Lynn; Odwin Learning Center, Dorchester; and Notre Dame Education Center, Lawrence. She also served on the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur Congregational Leadership Team 2008-2014. A Celebration of Sr. Jeanne's Life will be held at Mary Queen Chapel, 30 Jeffreys Rd., Ipswich, MA, on February 20, Visitation at 1:00 p.m., Prayer Service 2:00 p.m., Funeral Mass at 3:00 p.m., followed by burial in Ipswich. Memorial donations to the Sisters of Notre Dame, 30 Jeffreys Neck Road, Ipswich, MA 01938. Arrangements by the Conway, Cahill-Brodeur Funeral home of PEABODY. For guestbook, please visit www.ccbfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 16, 2020