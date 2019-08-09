|
SHEA, Jeanne G. (Wright) Of Malden, Aug. 8, beloved wife of the late Joseph J. Shea. Devoted mother of Brendan Shea and his wife Lori of Needham, Patricia M. Shea, SNDdeN of Somerville, Geraldine Shea of Quincy, and the late Barry J. Shea. Grandmother of Ryan T. Shea of Jamaica Plain, Michaela E. Shea of Atlanta, GA, Meaghan M. Shea of Portland, OR, Brianna M. Shea and Patrick J. Shea both of Attleboro. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Gregory's Church, 2223 Dorchester Ave., Dorchester, Monday, August 12, at 11 am. Visiting Hour 10-11 am at the church. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jeanne's memory may be sent to Marian Manor Patient Activities Fund, 130 Dorchester St., South Boston, MA 02118. For further information please visit www.dolanfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 11, 2019