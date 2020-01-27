|
BRUNET, Jeanne Helen (Meagher) Age 88, of Arlington, formerly of Cambridge and Somerville, passed away peacefully in the presence of family at Mount Auburn Hospital, on January 26, 2020. Jeanne was predeceased by her beloved husband James W. Devoted mother of James and his wife Rebecca of Ocean Pines, MD, Richard of Arlington and his friend Jerri Fullerton, Deborah of North Andover, and Jane of Arlington. Doting grandmother of Matthew and wife Jennifer, Meghan, Sarah Tuttle and spouse Xavid Pretzer, and Nathan. Survived by treasured sister Marilyn Boyd of Marlborough. Also survived by in-laws Phyllis Pawl, Bette Hadge and Ron Hadge, and dozens of adoring nieces and nephews. Daughter of the late H. Richard and Grace Meagher. Predeceased by daughter-in-law Donna, sisters Phyllis Meagher, Elaine Pugatch and Grace Day, in-laws Robert Pugatch, John Day, James Boyd, Phillip and Helen Brunet, Mildred and Frank Wells, Richard Pawl, Rita and Francis O'Rourke, Marie and Gabriel Danch, Jean, Joan and Reynolds Giorgetti. Jeanne's capacity for love and kindness enabled her to befriend many, and both family and friends will greatly miss her. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours at Saint John's Church, 2254 Mass Ave., in NORTH CAMBRIDGE, on Wednesday, from 4-8 pm. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated in the church on Thursday, at 11 am. Burial to follow in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jeanne's memory to the Hoffman Breast Center at Mount Auburn Hospital, 330 Mt. Auburn St., Cambridge, MA 02138. For complete obituary, directions or to send a condolence, visit www.keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 28, 2020