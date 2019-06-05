|
|
BURMON, Jeanne Herwitz Feiner Of Chestnut Hill, on June 5, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Michael Burmon and Samuel Feiner. Devoted mother of Edward Jay Burmon and David Leonard Burmon and his wife Kayo. Loving grandmother or Lynn Lombardo and her husband Eric, Kate Burmon, Andrew Burmon and his wife Caroline, Sophie Goloff, and Ben Goloff. Cherished great-grandmother of Ella Lombardo. Sister of the late Shirlee Isenberg and Ruth Dreier. Services at Temple Israel, 477 Longwood Ave., Boston (parking on The Riverway), Friday, June 7, 2019 at 12 noon. Interment in Adath Jeshurun Cemetery, 350 Grove St., West Roxbury. Following interment, memorial observance will be held at Jeanne's residence. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Hadassah Northeast, 1320 Centre St., Newton Centre, MA 02459.
Published in The Boston Globe on June 6, 2019