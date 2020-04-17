|
JANKOWSKI, Jeanne Age 75, passed away at the Tufts Medical Center, Boston, MA on April 3, 2020 of COVID-19. Jeanne was born October 15, 1944 and raised in Everett and Lynnfield. She lived in Melrose for the last 28 years of her life. She worked for 40 years in the Insurance/Finance industry, the majority of years in Trust Services. Jeanne enjoyed travel, theater and arts and crafts. She was the beloved wife of the late Edward Jankowski of Chelsea and devoted aunt to Deborah Ring of Woburn, Sherrill Hayter of North Reading and Lisa Masella of Salem and adored all her great-nephews, great-nieces and their children. All Services are private. Expressions of sympathy can be made to Tufts Medical Center https://giving.tuftsmedicalcenter.org/donation-forms/donation-forms-makethedifference
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 19, 2020